Salman Khan is all set for Bigg Boss 17.

Salman Khan is all set to host the 17th season of Bigg Boss on television, and fans are already excited. Clearly, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is the most popular show, as the fan following has been increasing day after day. Right now, the superstar is hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 and will soon start the 17th season of the show in the middle of 2023.