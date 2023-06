Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant list: Awez Darbar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming up real sooner than one expects it to be. The show will premiere this month and Salman Khan will be taking over the hosting duties of the web version of the show. The previous season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar. The show was quite a hit amongst the reality TV show fans. And now, fans are gearing up for the second season. Salman Khan, who aces being the Bigg Boss host will take over the reins for the web version too and with him bring more fans to Bigg Boss OTT 2. The season premieres on 19th June. In the meanwhile, a tentative list of celebrity contestants has surfaced. Let's check out the list of celebs that are rumoured to be entering Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. First up is dancer Awez Darbar.