Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 2 highlights

Can you believe, day 2 of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is done and dusted? Yes, and tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw two contestants who had been voted out by the Junta Janardhan, re-entering the show. They sure stirred up a lot of things inside the house. Puneet Superstar was still discussed inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. A few connections saw a dent happening while a few old wounds surfaced and were talked about. Let's check out who and what grabbed attention on Day 2 of Bigg Boss OTT 2.