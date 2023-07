Abhishek Malhaan-Manisha Rani's potty talks

Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhaan were in the mood to have fun as she complained that he spends hours in the bathroom. Abhishek says that she goes to the bathroom five times a day and spends half and hour every time. She says she has constipation and that is why that happens! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Eliminations: Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani or Bebika Dhurve - Who will go home? VOTE NOW