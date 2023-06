Avinash Sachdev reveals the date he proposed to Palak Purswani

Let's catch up on the highlights of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Day 6 was completed just a couple of hours ago. Salman Khan hosted web show has now completed a week of airing. And we are here with a lowdown on what all happened inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 today. Avinash Sachdev tells Falaq that it is 22nd June which is Palak's mom's birthday. The actor shares that he had proposed to Palak Purswani on the same day. He says he is very great at remembering dates. He wishes Palak's mom and feels embarrassed as well.