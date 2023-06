Image credit: Twitter

Akansha Puri discusses Paras Chhabra with Jad Hadid

In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri discussed Paras Chhabra with Jad Hadid. Without taking name, she spoke about how he fell in love with someone else on the show and that they she did not get a proper closure. That is why she is a little concerned about falling in love on a reality show.