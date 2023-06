Falaq Naaz gets emotional

In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we see Falaq Naaz talking about brother Sheezan Khan. Pooja Bhatt tells her that when she saw her promo, she knew that she would be able to connect with her. Falaq reveals how her younger brother went to jail to meet Sheezan and cried. She said that because of the incident, the family is now scared to make connections.