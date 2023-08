Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Abhishek Malhan vs Elvish Yadav

Tonight, we will get the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. One of the TOP 5 who are still locked inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will lift the trophy. Live voting will happen for the TOP 2 and masses are gearing for the final battle. Salman Khan began this season about 8 weeks ago. It was supposed to be a season of 6 weeks but got two weeks of extension seeing the popularity online. Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are currently said to be the TOP 2 as per social media trends. And they both are getting immense support from the celebs outside. Let's check out who's supporting whom ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale.