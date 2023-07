Pooja Bhatt reveals her father, Mahesh Bhatt, was the one who made her quit alcohol forever.

In the show, she reveals to Cyrus Broacha how silly she quit the addiction of alcohol. One day her father sent her messages about how much he loved her, and she replied, I love you, pops', to which her father said that if you genuinely love me, you should first start loving yourself because I live inside you. And that was a wake-up call for her.