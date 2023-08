Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar's comments that Jad Hadid is like her father did not please many. They felt their behaviour did not look like that. Jad Hadid who is 40 was shocked to know that Jiya Shankar is 29. She was also fired for giving soap water to Elvish Yadav. Jiya Shankar got maximum negativity as people called her opportunistic and selfish on the show.