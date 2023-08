Image credit: Twitter

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Diva

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get its winner soon. The finale of the show will happen on August 14. Jiya Shankar is currently amongst the top 6 contestants. She entered the house with the Heroine No. 1 tag and it won’t be wrong to say that she lived upto it. Her outfits and her style inside the house was just heroine material. We loved all of her outfits she carried. Be it traditional or western, she rocked every look.