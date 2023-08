Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika loses cool on Abhishek when she shares her past

Bebika Dhurve shares her past and history of abusive relationships. Abhishek starts pulling her leg and says she would be the abusive one in the relationship. Bebika at first takes it calmly but then loses her cool on him. Abhishek stops but he maintains he was joking.