Alia Bhatt watches Bigg Boss OTT 2 religiously

Mahesh Bhatt has revealed that Alia Bhatt is a regular viewer of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Before he was to enter the house RARKPK actress called him to brief him about every contestant. When Pooja Bhatt asked about her mother and brother, he said that her mother watches the show avidly and “she is liking you then the only thing that she noted was that you are dominating and I told her we cannot change that.