Bigg Boss OTT 2 reunion

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a hit show. The second season of the show turned out to be everyone’s favourite. The contestants of this season have been very interesting. It was a treat to watch them love, laugh, fight and struggle to win the show. The show ended on August 14 and Elvish Yadav won the show. He became the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss. After the huge success of the show, the party for it was organized last night. All the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants were spotted at the party. However, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani gave it a miss. Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav and others had a great reunion party last night.