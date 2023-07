Image credit: Instagram

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri kiss

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri were given a task in which they had to get into a liplock for 30 seconds. Instead of rejecting it, they agreed to do the task and that did not go down well with many. Later, Jad called Akanksha a bad kisser and that agitated many. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid shows his as* to Bebika Dhurve; netizens lash out at the contestant [Check Reactions]