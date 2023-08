Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's show shines with Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was dominated by two YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Content creator Manisha Rani was in the third place though some see as find of the season. This season, we had three to four stars from the world of TV who failed to make the impact. Somehow, the charm of TV stars on Bigg Boss has on the decline. There are many reasons but ones that stand out are the fact that they look over-prepared, fake love drama/showmance and nepotism angle. Bigg Boss 16 saw great TRPs due to the presence of Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. Is the dominance of TV stars on Bigg Boss over? Let us analyze