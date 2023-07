Cyrus Braocha is done with Bigg Boss OTT 2

In yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Cyrus Broacha pleaded to the host that he wants to leave the show. He was under the impression that he could exit the show after three weeks but that's not what the contract says. He literally pleaded to Salman Khan and the makers to let him leave as he is not able to cope up in the house. He said that he has been sleeping only for a few hours and that his health is getting affected. However, his request went unheard as Salman Khan refused to let him go. But in the past, we have seen a few contestants taking the voluntary exit from Bigg Boss. Take a look.