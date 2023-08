Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been in the news throughout the day. It is the time for grand finale. Yes, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get its winner tonight. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve are the finalists of the show. Manisha Rani has been one of the most entertaining contestants of the show. She has gained a lot of fans because of her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2.