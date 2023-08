Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get its winner today. The grand finale is happening tonight, and fans are all excited to know who will take the trophy home. Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Pooja has been one of the strongest contenders since the first day. It was quite clear since day 1 that she will be one of the finalists.