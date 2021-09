Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bigg Boss OTT meets Bigg Boss 9

Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting day by day. This is the first time when Bigg Boss is airing on an OTT platform. However, many have been tagging this show as unfair. Many evictions in the show have left everyone shocked. Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba were eliminated from the show. Their eviction has left everyone. Now, the three of them decided to reunite and have a blast. Yes, Zeeshan, Akshara and Milind were seen partying together and it was Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula who joint them.