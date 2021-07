All set for Bigg Boss OTT

Instagram influencer Urfi Javed is reportedly all set for Bigg Boss 15 OTT. The digital version will be hosted by Karan Johar. Urfi Javed is known for her role of Bella Kapoor in Bepannah, the TV show that had Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget. Incidentally, even Harshad Chopda is rumoured to be doing Bigg Boss 15, which will start on TV. Urfi Javed’s Instagram account is full of her bikini pics. It is evident that she is a great swimwear model. The mix inside the house is going to be Instagram influencers, YouTube sensations and all. Take a look at the pictures…