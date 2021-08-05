Class of 2021

Bigg Boss OTT is merely days away from streaming, and we say streaming because this time, the controversial reality show will first premiere on OTT platform Voot select, hosted by Karan Johar, and only six weeks later, will Bigg Boss 15 air on TV with the remaining contestants who survive, anchored by regular host Salman Khan. But, even as we type this, there’s still a lot of speculation around the list of contestants as beside Neha Bhasin and Zeeshan Khan, nobody else has been confirmed. However, we’ve acted as your official BB spies and have come up with at least seven of the twelve contestants, including five hotly rumoured ones, who should be participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Check them out below: