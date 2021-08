Meet Bigg Boss’ new hottie

The list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT is out. It’s the first time the controversial reality show is set to premier on OTT and play for six weeks, before it’s rechristened as Bigg Boss 15 and airs on TV, with familiar host Salman Khan. Till then, the names on the Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT are already creating a stir, with Urfi Javed being an early contender for the annual hottie in the house. We mean, just look at her pictures here, in which she had no qualms in going bra-less…