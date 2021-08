Image credit: Instagram

Who is the strongest contestant?

Bigg Boss OTT is currently in its second week and we have already witnessed a lot of emotions inside the house. While the never-ending arguments and drama continues to rattle the Bigg Boss OTT house, we decided to take an audience poll on who among Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin or Akshara Singh have come out as the strongest contestant in the first week and might go a long way on the show. The result is finally out and fans have declared Divya as the strongest contestant with a thumping majority followed by Pratik at the second place. Take a look.