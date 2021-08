Hina Khan slays in Manish Malhotra

Hina Khan was a special guest on Bigg Boss OTT. She chose a saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The silver saree came with a matching blouse. She wore it with a statement necklace and minimal make up. Hina Khan thanked Manish Malhotra for decking her up in his beautiful creation. She captioned her pictures, “Param Sundari, Desi girl…Oh wait wait not talking about myself...These were just the intro songs they played for me… And anyway what’s the point of stating the Obvious.”