Image credit: PR

Bedroom

The novelty factor of the bedroom are the bunk beds. Talking about this first, Omung says, “The bunk beds make it very cozy and comfortable. It’s like when you’re out camping, you share beds in a tent. Also, I don’t think most of us have used bunk beds even during our childhood or school years. The carnival look is extended in the bedroom as well. Keeping in mind the tarot card tents, we have given the bedroom that look.”