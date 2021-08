Image credit: Instagram

Sexually abused in childhood

Last year, Neha Bhasin opened up on being sexually abused several times in her life. She revealed that she was molested at the age of 10 during her visit to Haridwar. I was 10 years old. I was in Haridwar, one of the religious places in India. My mother was standing a few feet away from me. Suddenly, a guy came and poked his finger inside my a**. I was shocked. I just ran away. Then, a few years later, a man grabbed my breasts in a hall. I clearly remember these incidents. I used to think that it's my fault. Now, people have come on social media and have started abusing others -- mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually -- there. I consider it faceless terrorism, Neha said.