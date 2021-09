Image credit: PR

New couple in the house

If you think that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are just not cutting it as the as the resident couple of Bigg Boss OTT, and that they romance may soon fizzle out given the recent friction between them, then we’ve got some exciting news for you as it looks like the Bigg Boss OTT house is about to get a new, hotter couple to root for who promise to play things with a dash of extra spice. We’re referring to Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal, and going by their new loved-up pics from the ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ episode, it certainly looks like things are heating up between the two good-looking celebs.