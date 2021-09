Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is doing well and fans are loving the show. This is the first time Bigg Boss is coming on an OTT platform and it has become a hit. Very soon, we will get to see one or two connections from the show winning and moving towards Bigg Boss 15. Karan Johar is the host of Bigg Boss OTT and we see him schooling the contestants every Sunday. We also get to see some special guests on Sunday. And this Sunday, we saw Nikki Tamboli and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik.