Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Ranveer Singh to be the new host of the show?

The handle Bigg Boss Tak has reported that Ranveer Singh might be the host of Bigg Boss OTT. He will replace Karan Johar. Of late, a number of names are doing the rounds. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and Hina Khan are also being considered. It is likely that Bigg Boss 16 will be pushed further given that Jhalak is also coming in September. Ranveer Singh has already hosted The Big Picture for Colors which makes his chances high. He has the personality for the show. Karan Johar got mixed reactions last year.