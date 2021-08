What he said?

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Sidharth Shukla said, “Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz’s and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly. Today, once again, I am entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best friend, Shehnaaz. I’m eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar.”