Elvish Yadav wins Bigg Boss OTT 2 and more hearts

Elvish Yadav has become the first ever runner up in the history of Bigg Boss to win the show. Elvish Yadav entered the show 4 weeks ago and changed the course of the season. After Salman Khan announced him as the winner of the season, Elvish fulfilled his promise towards his friends Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani and won more hearts. Elvish has been friends with Abhishek and Manisha and their trio is very popular. Elvish Yadav was declared winner on the basis of live votes as well as the votes registered before.