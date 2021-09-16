Image credit: Instagram/nehabhasin4u

Shocking eviction

Bigg Boss OTT announced a shocking mid-week eviction. While everyone thought that six contestants would be entering the finale this weekend, Neha Bhasin, one of the most controversial housemates, who barely escaped eviction last weekend, when Moose Jattana was ousted, wasn’t so lucky this time around as a mid-ween eviction was announced with her and Raqesh Bapat in the danger zone. While Raqesh eventually escaped to join Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat in the Bigg Boss OTT finale, Neha was sent home. So, we thought of bidding her farewell with these bikini pics of the singer highlighting why she was and will probably remain the hottest contestant ever on the controversial reality show and a beacon of body positivity…