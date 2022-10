Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16 is slowly picking up pace at the TRP charts. The contestants are doing their best to make the show as entertaining as possible. A lot of bonds are made and hearts are broken too already. Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot started off as very good friends inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. But now their friendship has gone kaput. Shalin clearly said that he does not need Sumbul's friendship and now they are at loggerheads. Here's looking at other friendships that went down the drain inside the big, controversial house.