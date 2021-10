Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was a singer in Punjab but Bigg Boss 13 changed her life like a fairy’s wand. The young lady got immense from one and all. She was truly the sensation of Bigg Boss 13 earning millions of organic fans. Shehnaaz Gill has some of the most loyal fans in the business. Salman Khan adored her and predicted a successful career in the long run. Despite the huge setback in form of the demise of partner Sidharth Shukla, she is going good professionally.