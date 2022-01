Umar Riaz

All the latest news in the TV world has been grabbed by Umar Riaz. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant has been eliminated if the latest trends and reports are to go by. Umar's eviction was due to his physical violence against co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Umar and Pratik had got into a nasty fight during one of the tasks in this past week. And hence, Bigg Boss had issued him a warning that the repercussion of his action will be taken during Weekend Ka Vaar. Bigg Boss asked the audience to make a decision. And now, reports of Umar being eliminated have surfaced. Umar's eviction has miffed his and the shows' fans. They have called out the makers for the same. Let's check out more such unfair eliminations in Bigg Boss here: