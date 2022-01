Who will win Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss 15 has reached its finale and within two days we will get to know the winner of Salman Khan's show, In the running are stars like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai. But before we get to know who is lifting Bigg Boss 15 trophy, here is a look at the past winners and how much they earned!