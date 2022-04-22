Image credit: Google

Bigil

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil film industry. His movies rule the box office, and fans eagerly wait for his next movie after one hit the big screens. In 2019, he was seen in a film titled Bigil which also starred Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead role. It is Vijay’s highest grossing film ever. The movie collected Rs. 295.28 crore at the box office worldwide.