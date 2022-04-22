Bigil, Mersal and more: Top 5 Thalapathy Vijay films that collected more than 100 crore at the box office worldwide; here's where Beast stands
While Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast has received mostly negative reviews, it has still managed to collect more than Rs. 100 crore at the box office worldwide. Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Thalapathy Vijay.