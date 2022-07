Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif celebrates 39th birthday in Maldives

Katrina Kaif is currently celebrating her 39th birthday in Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and friends Ileana D'Cruz, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar and her husand Anand Tiwari among others. She gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration by posting a few pictures of their beach outing. Take a look.