Image credit: Instagram

Shreya Dhanwanthary in bikini

Shreya made her Bollywood debut with a film titled Why Cheat India. But, she got fame with web series like The Family Man, Scam 1992, and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Recently, the actress shared a few bikini pictures on Instagram, and they have gone viral on social media. Fans can’t stop gushing about how hot Shreya is looking in these pictures. Well, not just Shreya, but many actresses, who have left a mark on OTT, look super hot in bikini.