Bipasha Basu

Alone actress Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account to share her pregnancy news. The diva shared two pictures on social media in which she could be seen posing with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Though there were rumours of their pregnancy doing the rounds of gossip mills for quite some time now, but it is now that Bipasha's pregnancy has been confirmed. The pictures have gone viral on social media as everyone is congratulating the couple. Here's looking at other Bollywood divas who broke the internet with their pregnancy announcements.