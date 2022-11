Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu were blessed with little angels

The year 2022 has been one of baby girls. Today, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed home a baby girl, Devi. The parents made the news official on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Jonas in January 2022. Then, we saw the arrival of the babies of TV divas Pooja Banerjee, Debina Bonnerjee and Kratika Sengar. In fact, Debina Bonnerjee has welcomed two little angels this year. November has also been about baby boom. The baby of the year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little girl arrived on November 6, 2022.