Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

Popular South Indian actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela recently announced that the two are all set to welcome their first child together. The couple tied the knot decades ago and shared an official statement that read, 'With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child'. Also Read - Neha Kakkar is the happiest as RRR star Ram Charan says he is a 'fan of her work'; netizens gush over his simplicity [WATCH]