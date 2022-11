Bipasha Basu

Trust Bollywood actresses to make any event or photoshoot a glamorous one. Divas are always camera ready and they love to capture each moment. Pregnancy is big and divas have made their maternity shoots look as beautiful as possible. The recent case is that of Bipasha Basu. The Alone actress is heavily pregnant and she went all bold for the photoshoot. Here's looking at other divas who did the same.