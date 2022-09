Bollywood mommies craved these food items during their pregnancies

Bollywood actresses follow a strict diet and love to work out. These hotties manage to give us fitness goals with their diet regime and avoid cheat meals as much as they can. Their oh-so-hot pictures wherein they flaunt their toned abs will make you hit the gym. But, do you know these actresses craved for certain food items during their pregnancies? Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and more Bollywood mommies craved these food items during their pregnancies.