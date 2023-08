Bipasha Basu revealed that her new-born daughter Devi had two holes in her heart.

Yes, you read that right. Bipasha Basu, who's daughter is nine months old today, made this revelation of her daughter having two holes in her hearts after she was born, and they were extremely shattered to know this truth.