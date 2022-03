Bipasha Basu’s mantra is love yourself!

The glamour queen Bipasha Basu has always been known to say it like it is without mincing words! Inspiring millions of women across the country, she has also been one of the most empowering women in the entertainment industry. On International Women’s Day, here are seven quotes by the powerhouse that spell ‘alpha female’ and will empower women to carpe diem! “I want to tell women that you need to love yourself and make yourself a priority. It’s only when you are happy yourself, you can make everyone else around you happy.”