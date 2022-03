Image credit: Google

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Varun Kapoor wants Tejasswi Prakash to watch the film

Varun Kapoor plays a small but a pivotal role in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kapoor was seen alongside Tejasswi Prakash in Swaragini, and recently while talking to BollywoodLife about Teja and his movie, the actor said, I do not think that she has that kind of time to watch the movie right now. But I will definitely send her a message and ask her for feedback. I will be very interested to know what she thinks and would like a comment from her.