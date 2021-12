Image credit: Instagram

John Abraham and Priya Runchal's pictures

We always talk about how celebrities get married secretly. One such secret wedding had taken place in 2014. We are talking about John Abraham and Priya Runchal’s wedding. Today, the actor celebrates his 49th birthday, and he has surprised everyone with his Instagram post. John, who prefers to keep his personal life low-key, has shared some wonderful pictures with his wife on Instagram, and his fans are super happy about it. While everyone is wishing him on the post, some have commented ‘Finally’ because he has finally posted pictures with his wife. Check out the pics below…