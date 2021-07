Became a drug addict during the shooting of his first film, Rocky

Through Sanju, we already learnt that during the shooting of his debut film, Rocky, Sanjay Dutt had become a drug addict, but you'll be shocked to know that during one of the schedules of the film, which was shot in Kashmir, the actor had carried 1 kg heroin. Talking to a leading daily, Dutt revealed this and said, “I was already on drugs when my mother was being treated for cancer. 'Rocky' was being made and I remember that I was so addicted that once I travelled with 1 kg heroin hidden in my shoes. Both my sisters were also with me on the same flight. At that time, checking at airports was not so strict. Today, when I think about the incident, I get scared. Main pakda jaata toh theek tha, but what about my sisters? Drugs do this to you. You don't care about your family or anything else.”